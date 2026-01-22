Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 70.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 70.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Total Operating Income rise 10.11% to Rs 1751.92 crore

Net profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose 70.98% to Rs 185.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 108.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 10.11% to Rs 1751.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1591.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1751.921591.07 10 OPM %39.9842.02 -PBDT244.46136.37 79 PBT244.46136.37 79 NP185.72108.62 71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 38.39% in the December 2025 quarter

String Metaverse consolidated net profit rises 171.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 5.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit declines 2.31% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story