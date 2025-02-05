Ultracab soars after bagging cable supply contract from MSEDCL

Ultracab (India) zoomed 9.34% to Rs 16.39 after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 51.06 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL).

The contract is for supplying LT XLPE cables of various sizes by June 2025.

The value of the aforementioned order is nearly 24% of the company's current market capitalization of Rs 211.66 crore.

Ultracab (India) is engaged in the business of manufacturing of electric wires and cables, plant is located in Shapar (Rajkot, Gujarat) India.

The company's net profit rose 64.63% to Rs 2.70 crore on a 159.59% increase in sales to Rs 57.24 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

