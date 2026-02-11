Associate Sponsors

Universal Starch Chem Allied standalone net profit declines 25.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:42 PM IST
Sales decline 8.47% to Rs 117.67 crore

Net profit of Universal Starch Chem Allied declined 25.36% to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.47% to Rs 117.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 128.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales117.67128.56 -8 OPM %8.318.16 -PBDT8.318.64 -4 PBT6.457.07 -9 NP5.247.02 -25

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:42 PM IST

