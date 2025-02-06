Usha Martin Education & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 58.62% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin Education & Solutions rose 50.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 58.62% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.120.29-16.6744.830.160.100.160.100.150.10

