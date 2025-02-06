Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Usha Martin Education & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales decline 58.62% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin Education & Solutions rose 50.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 58.62% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.120.29 -59 OPM %-16.6744.83 -PBDT0.160.10 60 PBT0.160.10 60 NP0.150.10 50

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

