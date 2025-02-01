Volumes soar at Campus Activewear Ltd counter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Campus Activewear Ltd recorded volume of 86.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.25 lakh shares

Vedant Fashions Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 February 2025.

Campus Activewear Ltd recorded volume of 86.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.08% to Rs.292.00. Volumes stood at 2.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Vedant Fashions Ltd saw volume of 27.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.41% to Rs.975.00. Volumes stood at 7.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd clocked volume of 2.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42682 shares. The stock gained 13.56% to Rs.5,129.90. Volumes stood at 31156 shares in the last session.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd clocked volume of 103.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.94 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.10% to Rs.58.41. Volumes stood at 14.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd notched up volume of 83.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.43 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.79% to Rs.960.00. Volumes stood at 24.98 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

