Volumes spurt at Bayer CropScience Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 February 2025.

Bayer CropScience Ltd notched up volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10081 shares. The stock slipped 6.99% to Rs.4,453.00. Volumes stood at 11204 shares in the last session.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd notched up volume of 21.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.70% to Rs.736.65. Volumes stood at 2.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd recorded volume of 23.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.78 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.93% to Rs.551.95. Volumes stood at 1.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd notched up volume of 22.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.35 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.61% to Rs.679.85. Volumes stood at 6.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Birlasoft Ltd witnessed volume of 66.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.56 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.41% to Rs.497.25. Volumes stood at 12.2 lakh shares in the last session.

