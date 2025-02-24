Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with GIFTCL to offer Citizen Card and Visitor Management Solutions

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Company (GIFTCL) to provide solutions for the CoBrand Pre-Paid Citizen Card and Visitor Management System.

According to an exchange filing, the company will deliver these solutions for GIFTCL as part of the agreement, which is set to be executed over a period of five years.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 29.8% to Rs 19.75 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 15.22 crore posted in the previous corresponding quarter. Revenue from operations zoomed 68.9% YoY to Rs 336.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip slipped 1.33% to Rs 341 on the BSE.

