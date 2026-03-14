Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,60,680; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,800

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,60,680, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,800.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,47,290.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,60,680 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru and ₹1,62,550 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,60,830.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,47,290, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,48,990 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,47,440. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru stood at ₹2,79,900 and ₹2,79,800 in Mumbai. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900. US gold prices slipped on Friday and were on track for a second consecutive weekly decline, pressured by a stronger ​dollar and inflation worries driven by the Iran war, ​which weighed on rate-cut expectations.