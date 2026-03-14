Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,60,680; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,800

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,60,680; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,800

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,47,290

Gold and silver
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,60,830 | Image: Canva/Free
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 8:09 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,60,680, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,800.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,47,290. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,60,680 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru and ₹1,62,550 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,60,830.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,47,290, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,48,990 in Chennai.
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,47,440. 
                    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru stood at ₹2,79,900 and ₹2,79,800 in Mumbai. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900. 
 
US gold prices slipped on Friday and were on track for a second consecutive weekly decline, pressured by a stronger ​dollar and inflation worries driven by the Iran war, ​which weighed on rate-cut expectations.
 
Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent at $5,046.69 per ounce, by ‌12:39 p.m. ET (1639 GMT), and was down over 2 per cent for the week so far. US gold futures for April delivery fell 1.5 per cent at $5,051.30.
 
Among other metals, spot silver lost 4.4 per cent to $80.12. Platinum fell 4.4 per cent to $2,042.08 and palladium shed 2.9 per cent to $1,570.55. The ‌sister metals are ​on track to post weekly losses. 
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 
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Topics :Gold Gold Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silvergold silver pricesSilver Prices

First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 8:07 AM IST

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