Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,48,080; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,44,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,48,080, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,44,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,35,740.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,080, in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,49,010 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,210.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,35,740 the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,36,590 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Stocks, real estate, bonds, gold, silver, oil: Where to invest in FY27? In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,890. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,44,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,49,900. US gold prices fell more than 1 per cent on Monday, as a surge in energy prices fuelled inflation worries and dampened expectations for US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.