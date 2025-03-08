Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 87,150, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 99,200

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 87,150 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 99,200.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,890.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 87,150.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,300.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 79,890.

Also Read

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,040.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at Rs 99,200.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,08,200.

US gold prices eased on Friday but were poised for a weekly gain due to safe-haven inflows and a US jobs report revealing lower-than-expected job growth in February, suggesting that the Federal Reserve is on track to cut interest rates this year.

Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to $2,906.04 an ounce as of 01.46 p.m. (1846 GMT). Bullion has gained about 1.7 per cent so far this week, as US President Donald Trump's ever-shifting tariff policies fanned uncertainty.

US gold futures settled 0.4 per cent lower at $2,914.10.

Spot silver fell 0.8 per cent to $32.35 an ounce and platinum shed 0.6 per cent to $960.70, while palladium edged 0.4 per cent up to $946.15.

(With inputs from Reuters)