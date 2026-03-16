OIS rates surge, indicating policy tightening if oil prices remain elevated

He said that the relationship between OIS pricing and actual policy action is not exact, but it usually captures the direction of interest rates. “In the past, if we look at the relation between the OIS and what actually happens, it is not a one-to-one correspondence, but directionally it is right. The interest rates are going to go up; it may not be two rate hikes, it could also be one, but what is more important is that there are no more rate cuts. That is the important message, given the environment which we have to see,” he said.