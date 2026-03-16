Iran war pushes FPIs back into risk-off mode; equities see sharp outflows

The ongoing conflict involving Iran has once again pushed foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) into a risk-off mode, triggering a sharp selloff from domestic equities. So far this month, FPIs have sold shares worth ₹58,064 crore ($6.3 billion), the highest monthly outflow since January 2025.

FPIs had turned net buyers in February after India’s trade agreement with the European Union (EU) and the US’ decision to lower tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. However, renewed geopolitical tensions and a spike in crude oil prices have reversed sentiment. On Monday alone, FPIs were net sellers to the tune of ₹9,366 crore.

The selling has not been limited to India. South Korea and Taiwan have also seen month-to-date outflows of $9.5 billion and $15.8 billion, respectively, amid rising global risk aversion.

The war involving Iran, the US and Israel has now entered its third week, and shows little sign of de-escalation, triggering one of the most significant disruptions to global oil supplies in recent years. Iran has reportedly attacked and blocked crude tankers in West Asia, and restricted movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil and gas shipments.