Iran war pushes FPIs back into risk-off mode; equities see sharp outflows

The selling has not been limited to India. South Korea and Taiwan have also seen month-to-date outflows of $9.5 billion and $15.8 billion, respectively, amid rising global risk aversion.
The war involving Iran, the US and Israel has now entered its third week, and shows little sign of de-escalation, triggering one of the most significant disruptions to global oil supplies in recent years. Iran has reportedly attacked and blocked crude tankers in West Asia, and restricted movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil and gas shipments.
Since the start of the conflict, the Sensex has declined 7.1 per cent and the Nifty 7 per cent. From their all-time highs, the Sensex is down 12 per cent and the Nifty 11.1 per cent. A fall of 10 per cent from recent peaks is typically defined as a market “correction”, a technical indicator signalling a phase of weakness.