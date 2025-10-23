WazirX to restart ops from October 24, days after Singapore Court nod

Crypto exchange platform WazirX on Thursday said trading will resume on the platform starting 24 October, effectively restarting operations more than a year after it lost $230 million to a security breach.

The restart of platform operations comes after the Singapore High Court officially sanctioned its scheme of arrangement in October, providing major relief to users of the platform.

The company said tokens will be enabled for trading in phases over four days starting 24 October, reaching complete activation by 27 October.

It added that trading will not attract any fees for the first 30 days for users.

‘Asset security is currently a crucial aspect in the global crypto ecosystem. Our partnership with BitGo adds an additional layer of trust and protection with world-class custody standards, as we restart,’ said Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX. WazirX is restarting trading in a phased manner on the platform with a view to ‘restore liquidity safely, confirm technical stability, and ensure a gradual and reliable return to normal trading across all market pairs’. ‘Trading will be enabled gradually over four days, beginning 24 October 2025. Each day, around 25 per cent of all tokens will be enabled for trading until the platform reaches full functionality by 27 October,’ it said in a blog.