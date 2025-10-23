Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / WazirX to restart ops from October 24, days after Singapore Court nod

WazirX to restart ops from October 24, days after Singapore Court nod

WazirX restarts operations more than a year after a $230 million breach, enabling tokens in phases from 24 October and offering zero trading fees for 30 days

WazirX
The company said tokens will be enabled for trading in phases over four days starting 24 October, reaching complete activation by October 27 | Photo: Shutterstock
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 1:45 PM IST
Crypto exchange platform WazirX on Thursday said trading will resume on the platform starting 24 October, effectively restarting operations more than a year after it lost $230 million to a security breach.
 
The restart of platform operations comes after the Singapore High Court officially sanctioned its scheme of arrangement in October, providing major relief to users of the platform.
 
The company said tokens will be enabled for trading in phases over four days starting 24 October, reaching complete activation by 27 October.
 
It added that trading will not attract any fees for the first 30 days for users.
 
‘Asset security is currently a crucial aspect in the global crypto ecosystem. Our partnership with BitGo adds an additional layer of trust and protection with world-class custody standards, as we restart,’ said Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX.
 
WazirX is restarting trading in a phased manner on the platform with a view to ‘restore liquidity safely, confirm technical stability, and ensure a gradual and reliable return to normal trading across all market pairs’.
 
‘Trading will be enabled gradually over four days, beginning 24 October 2025. Each day, around 25 per cent of all tokens will be enabled for trading until the platform reaches full functionality by 27 October,’ it said in a blog.
 
For the first four days, all tokens will be enabled for trading in the USDT market. In this market, only the USDT/INR pair will be live initially, it added.
 
‘Other INR trading pairs will be enabled gradually after the platform reaches full functionality, with separate announcements shared accordingly,’ it said.
 
WazirX had 4.3 million creditors in total.
 
Creditors are the investors and users who were affected by the cyberattack.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :cryptocurrencycrypto tradingCyberattacksSingapore

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

