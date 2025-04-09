Home / Markets / IPO / EV maker Ather considers cutting IPO size by $50 mn amid market chaos

EV maker Ather considers cutting IPO size by $50 mn amid market chaos

Ather is still planning to go ahead with the IPO in the coming weeks despite the fresh volatility in global stock markets

Ather Energy, Ather, EV scooter, electric scooter
Ather Energy 450X electric scooters parked at the company's manufacturing facility in Hosur, India | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 12:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Alisha Sachdev and Baiju Kalesh
 
Ather Energy Pvt is considering cutting the size of its initial public offering by at least $50 million from an earlier target of about $400 million, people familiar with the matter said.
 
The potential smaller size is because the Indian electric-vehicle maker’s existing investors are considering offering fewer shares in the sale, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. Ather is still planning to go ahead with the IPO in the coming weeks despite the fresh volatility in global stock markets, according to the people.  
Ather may also consider a small reduction in the IPO valuation it’s planning to seek, one of the people said. However, if investor sentiment deteriorates further, Ather could pursue a private placement instead, according to the person. 
 
Considerations are ongoing and details of the offering could change, the people said. A representative for Ather didn’t respond to a request for comment. 
 
Founded in 2013, Ather competes with manufacturers including recently listed Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. in India, where electric scooters are increasingly popular. Ola closed at ₹50.88 Tuesday, down 33 per cent from its IPO price of ₹76.  

Also Read

Premium

Market turmoil casts dark clouds over LG Electronics India, Ather IPOs

Premium

More competition boosts customer confidence in EV tech: Ather Energy CTO

Focusing to scale up business sustainably, says Ather CEO Tarun Mehta

Electric scooter maker Ather Energy expands facility to boost R&D

Ather Energy launches multi-language dashboard for Rizta electric scooter

India’s NSE Nifty 50 Index hasn’t been as badly hit as many other markets this week, thanks to Indian companies’ relatively smaller earnings exposure to Western markets. The benchmark rose 1.7 per cent Tuesday.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Capital files for confidential IPO with Sebi, eyes ₹15,000 cr listing

Swastika Infra files papers with Sebi to raise Rs 200 cr through IPO

Sebi extends NSDL share listing deadline to July 31, 2025 for IPO prep

Premium

Flex office operators eye IPOs as MNCs, GCCs demand grade-A spaces

Flexspace provider IndiQube gets Sebi approval for Rs 850 crore IPO

Topics :Ather EnergyIPOsinitial public offering IPOinitial public offering (IPO)Electric Vehicles

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story