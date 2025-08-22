IPO Calendar: Investors brace for action-packed week with 9 IPOs, 8 debuts

IPO Calendar: Primary market investors will remain in action next week with the launch of nine initial public offerings (IPO) and the listing of shares of eight companies on the exchanges. In the mainboard segment, Vikran Engineering IPO and Anlon Healthcare IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The SME segment will also see the launch of seven public issues.
In addition, Patel Retail, Vikram Solar, Gem Aromatics, Shreeji Shipping and Mangal Electrical Industries, along with three SME companies, are scheduled to make their D-Street debut next week. CHECK VIKRAM SOLAR IPO ALLOTMENT STATUS HERE
Here's a detailed look at the IPO activity for next week:
Mainline IPOs next week
Vikran Engineering IPO: Vikran Engineering IPO will open for public subscription on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, and close on Friday, August 29, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on September 1, 2025. Vikran Engineering shares will be listed on the exchanges tentatively on September 3, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹92-97. The minimum lot size for the application is 148 shares. Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Pantomath Capital Advisors and Systematix Corporate Services are the book-running lead managers. CHECK PATEL RETAIL IPO ALLOTMENT STATUS HERE
Anlon Healthcare IPO: The maiden public issue of the chemical manufacturing company, Anlon Healthcare, will open for public subscription on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, and close on Friday, August 29, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on September 1, 2025. Anlon Healthcare shares will be listed on the exchanges tentatively on September 3, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹86-91. The minimum lot size for the application is 164 shares. Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Interactive Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager.
In the SME segment, IPOs of NIS Management and Globtier Infotech will open for subscription on August 25, 2025. Sattva Engineering Construction IPO and Current Infraprojects IPO will open for subscription on August 26. On Friday, August 29, public issues of Abril Paper Tech, Snehaa Organics and Sugs Lloyd will open for bidding. CHECK SHREEJI SHIPPING GLOBAL IPO ALLOTMENT STATUS HERE
IPO listings next week
In the mainboard IPO segment, Patel Retail, Vikram Solar, Gem Aromatics, and Shreeji Shipping will make their debut on the exchanges on August 26. Mangal Electrical Industries IPO is scheduled for listing on the bourses on August 28.
In the SME IPO segment, Studio LSD will be listed on the NSE SME platform on August 25, followed by ARC Insulation & Insulators on August 29. LGT Business Connextions will make its debut on the BSE SME platform, tentatively on August 26.