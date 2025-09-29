Glottis IPO opens today: Here's everything you need to know before applying

Glottis IPO: Logistics solutions provider Glottis has launched Logistics solutions provider Glottis has launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) today, September 29, to raise ₹307 crore. Ahead of the launch, the company said it has already raised ₹55 crore from anchor investors, including LC Pharos Multi Strategy Fund VCC, Meru Investment Fund PCC-CELL 1, Abans Finance, Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund, and VPK Global Ventures Fund, among others. That said, grey market trends for the public offering also suggest favourable sentiment. Furthermore, market analysts remain broadly optimistic about the IPO of Glottis. Here are the key details of the Glottis IPO that every investor should be aware of before placing their bids:

Glottis IPO issue size, price band The public offering comprises a fresh issue of 12.4 million equity shares worth ₹160 crore, and offer for sale with promoters Ramkumar Senthilvel and Kuttappan Manikandan divesting up to 11.4 million equity shares worth ₹147 crore. Glottis has set the price band at ₹120-129 per share, and lot size at 114 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 114 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor needs ₹14,706 to bid for a minimum one lot of 114 shares, and ₹1,91,178 to bid for a maximum 13 lots or 1,482 shares.

Glottis IPO GMP ALSO READ | Suba Hotels raises ₹21 cr from anchor investors; IPO to open today, Sep 29 The grey market sentiments remain favourable for the Glottis IPO ahead of their launch for the public subscription. According to the sources tracking unofficial market activities, the unlisted shares of Glottis were exchanging hands at ₹141 per share, reflecting a grey market premium of ₹12 per share or 9.30 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹129 per share. Glottis IPO review The market analysts remain broadly optimistic on the public issue of Glottis and have recommended the investors to subscribe to the issue for the long-term perspective.

Canara Bank Securities - Subscribe for long-term Analysts at Canara Bank Securities have recommended the investors to subscribe to the issue for the long-term perspective citing that the company is strategically positioned in the logistics sector, benefitting from robust demand across multimodal and containerized freight, and has established itself as a growing player in integrated logistics and value-added services. "On the other hand, high exposure to the renewable energy sector and piling up receivables do raise a concern. We recommend Subscribe to the issue for long-term investors with a high-risk appetite," wrote the analysts in a research note. SBI Securities - Subscribe for long-term Those at SBI Securities have also recommended the investors to subscribe to the issue for the long-term investment perspective citing that the company looks well-placed to gain from the industry tailwinds in the global renewable energy industry. "At the upper price band of ₹129, the company is valued at post-issue capital FY25 PE of 21.2x. We recommend investors to Subscribe to the issue at the cut-off price for long-term," wrote the analysts in a research note.