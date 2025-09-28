Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Suba Hotels raises ₹21 cr from anchor investors; IPO to open on Sep 29

Suba Hotels raises ₹21 cr from anchor investors; IPO to open on Sep 29

According to the statement, the company allotted just over 1.91 million shares, worth ₹21 crore, to anchor investors at an issue price of ₹111 per share

initial public offerings, IPO

Founded in October 1997, Suba Hotels is a domestic mid-market hotel chain operating 88 hotels. The company recorded revenue of ₹79.24 crore and net profit of ₹15.15 crore in financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahmedabad-headquartered Suba Hotels has secured over ₹21 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), the company announced on Sunday.
 
According to the statement, the company allotted just over 1.91 million shares, worth ₹21 crore, to anchor investors at an issue price of ₹111 per share.
 
The anchor book saw participation from 12 investors, with the largest allocations of 300,000 shares each going to Sanshi Fund-I, Bengal Finance and Investment Private Limited, and Bharat Venture Opportunities Fund. Each of these investors contributed ₹3.33 crore, accounting for 15.64 per cent of the anchor portion.
 
Other notable investors include Saint Capital Fund, which received 216,000 shares, and Capri Global Capital Limited, allotted 163,000 shares. The remaining allocations were distributed among funds such as Next Orbit Ventures Fund, Jalan Chemicals Industries, J4S Venture Fund-I, Avora SME Fund 1, Arnesta Global Opportunities Fund, CP Capital Limited, and Rajasthan Global Securities, each securing around 91,200 shares.
 
 
Founded in October 1997, Suba Hotels is a domestic mid-market hotel chain operating 88 hotels. The company recorded revenue of ₹79.24 crore and net profit of ₹15.15 crore in financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

Also Read

SME LISTING

SME listing euphoria fades in 2025 as regulatory oversight sharpens

ipo market listing share market

IPO calendar: 20 new IPOs, 27 listings set to hit markets next week

ipo market listing share market

Aarvee Engineering gears up for IPO, submits draft papers with Sebi

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO

Epack Prefab IPO sees healthy QIB demand on final day; GMP remains steady

initial public offering, IPO

Anand Rathi Share IPO booked 20x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

 
The IPO, valued at ₹75.47 crore, will open for bidding on September 29 and close on October 1. Each application will require a minimum lot size of 1,200 equity shares.
 
The offering comprises entirely a fresh issue of up to 6.79 million equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10. The price band is set between ₹105 and ₹111 per share, with the issue expected to raise ₹75.47 crore at the upper limit.
 
The company said the proceeds will be used to meet capital expenditure for upgrading and completing hotel properties, along with supporting general corporate purposes. Approximately ₹53.48 crore has been earmarked for enhancing hotel infrastructure and acquiring properties, with a focus on Tier-II and Tier-III cities.
 
Unistone Capital is acting as the sole book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services has been appointed as the IPO registrar.

More From This Section

PayNearby

PayNearby plans to raise funds via IPO in FY27, says CEO Anand Kumar Bajaj

initial public offerings, IPO

Co-working major WeWork India to float ₹3,000 crore IPO on October 3

initial public offerings, IPO

Laser Power and Infra files draft papers with Sebi for ₹1,200 cr IPO

IPO, initial public offering

Behari Lal Engineering files draft papers for IPO, seeks to raise ₹110 cr

initial public offerings, IPO

CSM Technologies files draft papers for IPO with Sebi to raise funds

Topics : IPOs Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon