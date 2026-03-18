Sai Parenteral's sets price band for ₹409 crore IPO: Check key dates, size

Sai Parenteral's IPO: Sai Parenteral's, a pharmaceutical formulations company, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. The company has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹372 to ₹392 per share.

The ₹409 crore public issue comprises a fresh issue of 7.3 million shares worth up to ₹285 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.2 million shares worth up to ₹124 crore. Under the OFS, Vikasa India EIF I Fund, Tilokchand Punamchand Ostwal, Devendra Chawla, Bhanwar Lal Chandok, Ashish Maheshwari, Sreelekha Ganta, Padma Guntupalli, Vijay Gondi, Nilesh Pravinchandra Doshi and Bhautik Mukund Shah are the investor selling shareholders.

Sai Parenteral offers a diverse range of formulations across key therapeutic segments, with multiple dosage forms and strong sterile manufacturing capabilities. It exports to global markets and operates five manufacturing units in India, including four in Hyderabad.

Here are the key details of Sai Parenteral's IPO:

Sai Parenteral's IPO key dates

According to the RHP, Sai Parenteral's IPO will open for public subscription on March 24 and close on Friday, March 27, 2026. The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, March 30, 2026. Sai Parenteral's will make its debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

Sai Parenteral's IPO lot size

The company has set the lot size for an application at 38 shares. Accordingly, retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,896 to bid for one lot of 38 shares at the upper end price.

Sai Parenteral's IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. Arihant Capital Markets is the sole book-running lead manager.

Sai Parenteral's IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to allocate ₹110.8 crore from the net proceeds towards capacity expansion and upgrading its manufacturing facilities, ₹18 crore for setting up a new R&D centre, and ₹14.3 crore for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings. It will also use ₹33 crore for working capital needs and ₹35.64 crore to repay bridge and term loans taken for investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Sai Parenteral’s Pte Limited (Singapore), linked to the acquisition of Noumed Pharmaceuticals Pty Limited (Australia). The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.