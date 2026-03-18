Powerica sets IPO price band at ₹375-395: Check dates, lot size, objective

Powerica IPO: Powerica, a power solutions company, has set the price band for Powerica, a power solutions company, has set the price band for its initial public offering in the range of ₹375 to ₹395 per share. The company aims to raise ₹1,100 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 17.7 million shares worth up to ₹700 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.1 million shares worth up to ₹400 crore.

Under the OFS, Naresh Oberoi Family Trust, and Kabir and Kimaya Family Private Trust are the promoter selling shareholders.

Powerica offers integrated power solutions specialising in diesel generator sets, for both primary and standby applications. It is one of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for Cummins India. It makes a comprehensive range of generator sets with capacities ranging from 7.5 kVA to 10,000 kVA, designed to meet the distinctive requirements of diverse industries and applications. The company owns and operates three manufacturing facilities located in Bengaluru, Karnataka; Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli; and Khopoli, Maharashtra.

Here are the key details of Powerica IPO:

Powerica IPO key dates

According to the RHP, Powerica IPO will open for public bidding on Tuesday, March 24 and close on Friday, March 27, 2026. The anchor investment period will be one day prior to the issue opening date, i.e. Monday, March 23, 2026. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on March 30. Shares of Powerica will make their debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Thursday, April 2.

Powerica IPO lot size

READ | Sai Parenteral's to launch IPO on March 24; eyes ₹285 crore via fresh issue Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 37 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of 14,615 to bid for at least one lot at the upper-end price and in multiples thereof. The company has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35 per cent for retail individual investors.

Powerica IPO registrar, lead managers

MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers.

Powerica IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company plans to use ₹525 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for prepayment or repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, and the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.