IPO-bound Tata Capital focuses on green financing, tech for growth

Tata Capital Ltd, set to launch its IPO next week, has identified green financing and digital innovation as its core growth pillars, backed by the merger of its IFC-backed subsidiary Tata Cleantech Capital in 2024.

By FY25, the cleantech and infrastructure finance book reached Rs 18,000 crore, growing at a 31.8 per cent CAGR over the last two years, the NBFC said on Friday.

"Over the last decade, the cleantech portfolio has financed over 500 renewable projects and sanctioned more than 22,400 MW of capacity across solar, wind, biomass, small hydro, among others," MD and CEO Rajiv Sabharwal said.

"The cleantech segment combines rapid growth with high-quality, secured assets, underpinned by technology-driven monitoring and disciplined underwriting. The portfolio is among the cleanest in the NBFC space, positioning the company as a key mobilizer of global climate capital," he said.

The Tata Group NBFC said it is building for the long term with a vision anchored on trust, customer-centricity, and responsible partnership. Leveraging the Tata brand, it aims to become a financial leader while ensuring stability across cycles. Speaking about growth outlook, Sabharwal said, "India's high growth pace and relatively low credit penetration offer strong expansion potential. NBFCs, with their nimbleness in technology adoption and branch rollouts, are outpacing overall credit growth. Its loan book has accelerated, led by housing (one-third of growth), consumer lending, and SMEs - the backbone of the economy." The company stated it underscored its granular loan book, low unsecured exposure, and multi-product strategy to balance growth and risk. However, post the Tata Motors Finance acquisition, net NPA stands at 1 per cent, while excluding it, the figure is 0.6 per cent. Capital adequacy is expected at 22 per cent post-IPO, Tata Capital CFO Rakesh Bhatia said.