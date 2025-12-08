Home / Markets / IPO / Meesho IPO subscribed 79x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Meesho IPO allotment: Applicants can verify their status through the NSE and BSE websites or by visiting the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 8:45 AM IST
Meesho IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for e-commerce player Meesho's IPO is expected to be finalised today, following robust investor participation that led to the issue being subscribed 79 times. Investors placed bids for 21.96 billion shares, compared to the 268.61 million shares available.
 
The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) segment attracted significant demand with a subscription of 120.18 times, while the non-institutional investors category also witnessed stronger interest at 38.07 times. Retail investors showed comparatively moderate participation, taking up 18.41 times their allotted portion. With the subscription window now closed, investors are eagerly awaiting the allotment results, expected to be released later today.
 
Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their status through the NSE and BSE websites or by visiting the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies. 

Steps to check Meesho IPO allotment status on BSE:

  • Go to the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity
  • Choose 'Meesho' from the list of IPOs
  • Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
  • Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page
  • Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status
Steps to check Meesho IPO allotment on Kfin Technologies:

  • Visit registrar Kfin Technologies website - ipostatus.kfintech.com/
  • Under 'Select IPO', select Meesho from the drop-down box
  • Enter your application number, demat account, or permanent account number (PAN)
  • Click 'Submit', and your application status will appear on your screen

Meesho IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Meesho were trading at ₹153 per share in the grey market, commanding a modest premium of ₹42 or 38 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹105 to ₹111.

Meesho IPO listing date

Meesho IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, December 3, and closed on Friday, December 5, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the respective demat accounts on December 9. Shares of Meesho are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Topics :MeeshoIPO allotmentIPOsIPO GMPIPO marketMarketsNSEBSE

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

