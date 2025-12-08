Meesho IPO subscribed 79x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) segment attracted significant demand with a subscription of 120.18 times, while the non-institutional investors category also witnessed stronger interest at 38.07 times. Retail investors showed comparatively moderate participation, taking up 18.41 times their allotted portion. With the subscription window now closed, investors are eagerly awaiting the allotment results, expected to be released later today.

Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their status through the NSE and BSE websites or by visiting the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies.

Steps to check Meesho IPO allotment status on BSE: Go to the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity

Choose 'Meesho' from the list of IPOs

Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)

Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page

Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status

Steps to check Meesho IPO allotment on Kfin Technologies:

Visit registrar Kfin Technologies website - ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Under 'Select IPO', select Meesho from the drop-down box

Enter your application number, demat account, or permanent account number (PAN)

Click 'Submit', and your application status will appear on your screen

Meesho IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Meesho were trading at ₹153 per share in the grey market, commanding a modest premium of ₹42 or 38 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹105 to ₹111.