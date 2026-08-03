Technocraft Ventures IPO opens Aug 7; price band set at ₹200-212

Technocraft Ventures IPO price band, GMP today: Technocraft Ventures Limited has announced that its Technocraft Ventures Limited has announced that its initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on August 7 (Friday) and conclude on August 11 (Tuesday).

Technocraft Ventures is a Noida-headquartered integrated public infrastructure development company.

Technocraft Ventures IPO price band, lot size

The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹200-212 per equity share, and bids can be made for a minimum of 70 equity shares and multiples of 70 equity shares thereafter.

The company intends to raise up to ₹251.88 crore at the higher end of the price band from the offering and aims to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 9,505,000 equity shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 2,376,000 equity shares by the promoter selling shareholder, Kartikey Constructions (Partnership Firm), with a face value of ₹10 each through the book-building route. As many as 3,563,810 equity shares have been reserved for the Anchor investors. Anchor investors can bid on August 6 (Thursday). The company has reserved 1,782,690 equity shares for the HNI portion, 2,376,150 equity shares for QIBs, and the Retail (RII) portion accounts for 4,158,350 equity shares. Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP today Technocraft Ventures shares were commanding a moderate premium in the unlisted market on Monday. At last check, the stock was trading at ₹228 in the grey market, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹16 or nearly 8 per cent, over the IPO's upper price band.

Khambatta Securities Ltd is the Book Running Lead Manager, and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the Registrar to the offer. According to the Red Herring Prospectus, Technocraft Ventures will utilise ₹150 crore from the proceeds of the fresh issue of equity shares for funding its working capital requirements. The company plans to deploy the remaining funds for general corporate purposes and offer expenses. As of July 15, 2026, the company's total order book stands at ₹1,320.73 crores with 19 projects under the pipeline. Apart from this, the company's bid has also been recently awarded L1 status by the Delhi Jal Board under AMRUT 2.0 valuing ₹196.47 crores.