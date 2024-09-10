Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tolins Tyres' IPO subscribed 5.2 times on second day of subscription

The initial share sale received bids for 3,89,17,626 shares against 74,88,372 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 215-226 per share for its initial public offering (IPO).
Tolins Tyres' initial public offer got subscribed 5.20 times on the second day of subscription on Tuesday.

The initial share sale received bids for 3,89,17,626 shares against 74,88,372 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part fetched 8.39 times subscription while the category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 4.07 times. The portion meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 45 per cent subscription.

The initial public offer of Tolins Tyres got fully subscribed within hours of opening of bidding on Monday and ended the first day with an overall over-subscription of 1.80 times.

Tolins Tyres Ltd on Friday announced that it has mopped up Rs 69 crore from anchor investors.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 215-226 per share for its initial public offering (IPO).

The Kerala-based company's initial share sale is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares to the tune of Rs 30 crore.

Of the Rs 200 crore IPO proceeds, Rs 75 crore will be used to augment the loterm working capital requirements of the company and Rs 62.55 crore for payment of debt.

Further, Rs 24.36 crore will be used for investment in the company's subsidiary, Tolin Rubbers for repaying its debt and to support its working capital requirements.

Tolins Tyres is a leading player in the tyre and treads industry and exports its products to 40 countries, including the Middle East, East Africa, Jordan, Kenya and Egypt.

Saffron Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the sole lead merchant banker to the public issue.


First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

