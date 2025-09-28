Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 12:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Co-working major WeWork India to float ₹3,000 crore IPO on October 3

Co-working major WeWork India to float ₹3,000 crore IPO on October 3

The issue will close on October 7, with bidding for anchor investors opening for a day on October 1, as per the red herring prospectus

initial public offerings, IPO

With the IPO scheduled in early October, WeWork India is expected to debut on the stock exchanges on October 10.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Co-working major WeWork India is gearing up to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on October 3, with people aware of the matter pegging the issue size to nearly Rs 3,000 crore.

The issue will close on October 7, with bidding for anchor investors opening for a day on October 1, as per the red herring prospectus (RHP).

As per the draft papers, the proposed IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 4.63 crore equity shares. Promoter group firm Embassy Buildcon LLP and investor 1 Ariel Way Tenant Ltd (part of WeWork Global) will offload shares.

 

Since the issue is an OFS, WeWork India itself will not receive any proceeds from the listing.

Currently, Embassy Group holds about 76.21 per cent in WeWork India, while WeWork Global owns 23.45 per cent.

Also Read

WeWork

Office space company WeWork India gets regulatory approval for IPO

WeWork

WeWork India gets Sebi nod for IPO; Embassy Buildcon to sell stake

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma hit by US tariff risk, but earnings impact to remain limited

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

RBI policy, tariff moves likely to steer markets in holiday-shortened week

Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg's family files complaint with CID, seeks probe into his death

Established in 2017, WeWork India operates under an exclusive license of the 'WeWork' brand in India and is promoted by the Bengaluru-based real estate major Embassy Group.

In its draft papers, WeWork India stated that the objective of the offer is to achieve the benefits of listing its equity shares on the stock exchanges. The company expects the listing to enhance visibility, provide liquidity to existing shareholders, and establish a public market for its stock in India.

WeWork Global invested USD 100 million in 2021, while in January 2024, the company raised Rs 500 crore through a rights issue, primarily to reduce debt and support growth.

WeWork India's operations are spread across major tier 1 cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Noida, Delhi, and Chennai.

It currently manages 77 lakh sq ft of space, of which 70 lakh sq ft is operational, with a desk capacity of 1.03 lakh. The company employs more than 500 people.

With the IPO scheduled in early October, WeWork India is expected to debut on the stock exchanges on October 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

initial public offerings, IPO

Laser Power and Infra files draft papers with Sebi for ₹1,200 cr IPO

IPO, initial public offering

Behari Lal Engineering files draft papers for IPO, seeks to raise ₹110 cr

initial public offerings, IPO

CSM Technologies files draft papers for IPO with Sebi to raise funds

initial public offerings, IPO

Alcobrew Distilleries India files draft papers for IPO, eyes ₹258 crore

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital IPO to open October 6, anchor investor bids from October 3

Topics : WeWork India WeWork initial public offering IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon