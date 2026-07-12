10 companies enter ₹1 trillion club in 2026; six exit, shows data

The number of companies with a market capitalisation of ₹1 trillion or more rose to 114 in 2026, from 110 in the previous year. Ten companies entered the ₹1 trillion club, while six exited it during the year.

Companies that entered the club in 2026 include Bharat Forge, Hitachi Energy, Mankind Pharma, Siemens Energy India, Zydus Lifesciences, Groww owner Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Lupin and Marico, among others.

Those that exited include Swiggy, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, IDBI Bank, Ashok Leyland, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Hero MotoCorp.

Unlike last year, none of the companies listed so far this year has achieved a market capitalisation of ₹1 trillion. However, this is likely to change, with the big-ticket public issues of Jio Platforms and the National Stock Exchange expected to hit the markets later this year.