3 reasons why BSE, MCX, Anand Rathi, NSDL shares surged up to 6% today

Shares of capital market players, including stock exchanges and brokerages, were back on investors’ buy list on Monday, September 1, 2025. Shares of BSE, CDSL, MCX, Angel One, Anand Rathi Wealth, KFin Technologies, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, CAMS, HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC), and IEX rose over 1 per cent each on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the intraday trade.

Why are BSE, MCX, CDSL, Angel One, NSDL shares rising today? The rally in capital market shares coincides with a recovery in the Indian stock markets today. The benchmark BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50 indices snapped their four-day losing run on Monday as the gross domestic product (GDP) growth data for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26) surprised the Street on the upside. The Indian economy expanded at 7.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q1FY26, logging its fastest growth rate in over a year. The number also surpassed Street’s and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) growth projections of around 6.5 per cent.

Add to it, the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) index rose to 59.3 in August from 59.1 in July. The rise, S&P Global data showed, was the fastest improvement in operating conditions in 17 years and six months. The expansion in manufacturing activity also suggested acceleration in production volumes, with the pace of expansion the quickest in nearly five years. Analysts at Morgan Stanley believe Indian equities might be overlooking a turning point in the growth cycle, as present valuations fail to capture the country’s strengthening macro fundamentals and the anticipated rebound in corporate earnings.

“The peak in earnings and equities lies ahead, not behind, supported by resilient domestic consumption, robust demographic trends, proactive policy reforms, and rising infrastructure investment,” it said in a recent report. Those at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, too, believe the Indian equities are ripe for an up move after a muted performance over the past 12 months. “On a Y-o-Y basis, Indian benchmark indices have remained largely flat and underperformed several key markets in CY25TD. Nifty is trading at a reasonable 12-month forward P/E of 20.8x (in line with its past 10-year average) and could expand from here, given the improving earnings trajectory,” they said in a recent report.

Given a favorable base effect, markets are likely to respond positively, especially as multiple government measures are expected to improve overall growth dynamics and sentiments in H2FY26. A rise in stock markets will draw investors towards equities as an investment avenue, boosting volumes and earnings for capital market players. Gold, Silver prices at record highs Individually, MCX share price, possibly, caught investor attention today as gold and silver prices hit record highs on the multi-commodity exchange amid tariff-related uncertainties. MCX Gold future contracts, expiring in October, hit an all-time high of ₹1,05,937 per 10 grams in the intraday trade on September 1, 2025. Similarly, MCX Silver futures, with expiry in December, touched a record high of ₹1,24,470 per kilogram.