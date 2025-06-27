Mahindra Lifespace shares up 5% on securing redevelopment project in Mulund

Mahindra Lifespace Developers share price rose after the company announced that it emerged as the preferred developer for the redevelopment of a premium housing society in Mulund (West), Mumbai.

The project covers a 3.08-acre land parcel with an estimated development value of around ₹1,250 crore, the company revealed, in a statement.

Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer - Residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, “At Mahindra Lifespaces, our redevelopment philosophy centres around creating value for residents and the city. We aim to blend design excellence with sustainability and on time delivery. With robust connectivity and access to employment hubs in South Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, this project is poised to be a key contributor to the area's continued growth story.”

Its prime location offers strong connectivity—just 1.4 km from the upcoming Mumbai Metro Line 5 and 0.8 km from the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road.