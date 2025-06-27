Home / Markets / News / Mahindra Lifespace shares up 5% on securing redevelopment project in Mulund

Mahindra Lifespace shares up 5% on securing redevelopment project in Mulund

Mahindra Lifespace Developers share price rose after the company announced that it emerged as the preferred developer for the redevelopment of a premium housing society in Mulund (West), Mumbai.

real estate, luxury homes
Mahindra Lifespace Developers, the real estate and infrastructure arm of the Mahindra Group, is among India’s leading developers committed to sustainable urbanisation.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 10:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mahindra Lifespace share price: Mahindra Lifespace Developers shares price was buzzing in trade on Friday, June 27, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 4.63 per cent to an intraday high of ₹378 per share.
 
Around 10:10 AM, Mahindra Lifespace share price was trading 1.52 per cent at ₹366.75 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.08 per cent higher at 83,821.22 levels.  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

What triggered the up move in Mahindra Lifespace share price?

 
Mahindra Lifespace Developers share price rose after the company announced that it emerged as the preferred developer for the redevelopment of a premium housing society in Mulund (West), Mumbai. 
 
The project covers a 3.08-acre land parcel with an estimated development value of around ₹1,250 crore, the company revealed, in a statement. 
 
Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer - Residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, “At Mahindra Lifespaces, our redevelopment philosophy centres around creating value for residents and the city. We aim to blend design excellence with sustainability and on time delivery. With robust connectivity and access to employment hubs in South Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, this project is poised to be a key contributor to the area's continued growth story.”
 
Its prime location offers strong connectivity—just 1.4 km from the upcoming Mumbai Metro Line 5 and 0.8 km from the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. 
 
Moreover, the site has easy access to the Eastern Express Highway and the Mulund-Airoli Bridge, ensuring easy travel to Navi Mumbai and key business districts.  ALSO READ | PNB Housing gets new 'Buy' from UBS on above average growth; stock up 2%
 

About Mahindra Lifespace

 
Mahindra Lifespace Developers, the real estate and infrastructure arm of the Mahindra Group, is among India’s leading developers committed to sustainable urbanisation. 
 
With a strong presence across 9 major Indian cities, the company has delivered 53 residential projects, encompassing 21.14 million square feet of completed development. 
 
It currently has 16.19 million sq ft of ongoing and upcoming projects across various segments. Mahindra Lifespaces focuses on mid-premium and affordable housing, along with integrated cities and industrial clusters, offering a diversified portfolio catering to a wide range of homebuyers and businesses.
 
The market capitalisation of Mahindra Lifespace is ₹7,828.62 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap index.
 
The 52-week high of Mahindra Lifespace share is ₹594.59, while its 52-week low is ₹253.78 apiece.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mayasheel Ventures makes positive market debut; shares list at 23% premium

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty pare gains; metal, PSU banks rally

Ellenbarrie Industrial IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Hitachi Energy share price pops 2% on securing deal from Power Grid Corp

PNB Housing gets new 'Buy' from UBS on above average growth; stock up 2%

Topics :buzzing stockMahindra Lifespace DevelopersMahindra LifespaceShare priceReal estate developersReal estate stocksBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAY

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story