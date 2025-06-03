Transrail Lighting share price: Transrail Lighting shares were buzzing in trade in a weak market on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 5.86 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹675.85 per share.

By 10:20 AM, Transrail Lighting share was off day’s high, and was trading 2.32 per cent higher at 653.20 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.24 per cent lower at 81,179.95 levels.

Why did Transrail Lighting share price jump in trade today?

The uptick in Transrail Lighting share price came after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 534 crore.

In an exchange filing, Transrail Lighting said, “Transrail Lighting,, a prominent EPC player in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, with presence in Civil, Railways, and Poles & Lighting, wins fresh orders of ₹534 crore across domestic and international geographies.” ALSO READ: Stocks to watch today, June 3: Adani Group, UBL, HCLTech, Glenmark Pharma On securing the deal, Randeep Narang, MD & CEO of Transrail Lighting, said, “We are pleased to begin the new financial year with a steady build-up in order inflows, led by wins in our core Transmission & Distribution segment. These new orders also include our biggest substation job which we are going to execute in Africa. With FY26 order intake already crossing ₹1,600 crore, we remain focused on efficient execution and timely delivery.”