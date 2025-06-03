Home / Markets / News / ₹534-crore order lifts Transrail Lighting share price 6% on Tuesday, June 3

The uptick in Transrail Lighting share price came after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 534 crore.

stock market trading
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Transrail Lighting share price: Transrail Lighting shares were buzzing in trade in a weak market on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 5.86 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹675.85 per share. 
 
By 10:20 AM, Transrail Lighting share was off day’s high, and was trading 2.32 per cent higher at 653.20 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.24 per cent lower at 81,179.95 levels.

Why did Transrail Lighting share price jump in trade today?

In an exchange filing, Transrail Lighting said, “Transrail Lighting,, a prominent EPC player in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, with presence in Civil, Railways, and Poles & Lighting, wins fresh orders of ₹534 crore across domestic and international geographies.”
 
On securing the deal, Randeep Narang, MD & CEO of Transrail Lighting, said, “We are pleased to begin the new financial year with a steady build-up in order inflows, led by wins in our core Transmission & Distribution segment. These new orders also include our biggest substation job which we are going to execute in Africa. With FY26 order intake already crossing ₹1,600 crore, we remain focused on efficient execution and timely delivery.” 

About Transrail Lighting 

Transrail Lighting is among the leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies with a strong focus on the power transmission and distribution (T&D) sector. 
 
The company brings over four decades of industry expertise and operates globally, with a presence in 59 countries across five continents. 
 
It delivers end-to-end turnkey solutions, encompassing design, engineering, supply, manufacturing, construction, and testing services. Its diverse business verticals include Power T&D, Civil Construction, Railways, Poles & Lighting, and Solar EPC, supported by a team of more than 2,100 employees.
 
In the Power T&D segment, Transrail Lighting operates large-scale manufacturing facilities in India, producing Galvanized Lattice Towers, Overhead Conductors, and Galvanised Monopoles. These facilities are complemented by a state-of-the-art, accredited tower testing facility, ensuring the highest standards of quality and performance. 
 

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

