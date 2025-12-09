JSW Infra's rail deal is EPS accretive, accelerate logistics vision: Nuvama

JSW Infrastructure has moved decisively to deepen its logistics franchise with the acquisition of JSW Rail, JSW Minerals Rail Logistics and JSW South Rail for an enterprise value (EV) of ₹1,210 crore, a deal Nuvama Institutional Equities sees as strategically important for the company’s long-term growth and earnings profile.

By buying JSW Rail, JSW Minerals Rail Logistics and JSW South Rail, JSW Infra acquires an operational rail logistics platform with 21 rakes in service, expected to reach 25 by March 2026. This gives the company a ready, compliant and scalable rail base that dovetails with its existing port, container and bulk/slurry logistics businesses and strengthens its control over the full “port-to-plant” logistics chain.

Nuvama notes that the acquisition is strategically significant because it instantly plugs JSW Infra into the General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) and Liberalised Special Freight Train Operator (LSFTO) regimes, at a time when Indian Railways has extended a moratorium on new GPWIS licences until February 2027. That moratorium effectively shuts the door on new entrants, making existing approvals a high-entry-barrier asset.

The acquired companies already generate healthy profits: JSW Rail and JSW Minerals Rail Logistics together posted revenue of over ₹127 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of more than ₹21 crore. Management expects the combined rail platform to deliver around ₹150 crore of annualised Ebitda by FY27, implying a reasonable EV/Ebitda multiple of 8.1x. Nuvama adds that projected PAT of about ₹60 crore in FY27 and ₹90 crore in FY28 translates into implied P/E multiples of 11x and 7.5x, respectively, making the acquisition earnings accretive from the first year. Long-term volume contracts from JSW Steel, Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL) and other group entities provide visibility and stability of cash flows.

From a financial standpoint, Nuvama calls the transaction “value-accretive and EPS positive.” The enterprise value of ₹1,210 crore includes an equity component of ₹670 crore, with the balance comprising existing debt and liabilities. Crucially, the deal is being funded entirely from JSW Infra’s current balance sheet, without any equity dilution.

Scaling rail to support JSW Infra’s FY30 logistics ambition

Strategically, the acquisition is central to JSW Infra’s ambition of building a large, integrated logistics business. Nuvama highlights that the deal allows JSW Infra to scale its rail fleet from 25 rakes immediately post-acquisition to 45 by FY27, and further to around 110 rakes by FY30. This rail capacity, when combined with its existing port and coastal assets, significantly enhances the company’s ability to offer end-to-end solutions to core customers in steel and other bulk sectors.

Integrated port-rail operations at locations such as Paradip and Goa are expected to create meaningful operating synergies—better turnaround times, lower handling and evacuation costs, and improved service reliability for customers. This, in turn, should support JSW Infra’s broader goal of transforming into a multi-modal logistics platform and contribute materially to its stated target of achieving around ₹8,000 crore in logistics revenue by FY30.