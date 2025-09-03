Home / Markets / News / ACME Solar jumps 6% on securing this deal from Tata Power; key details here

ACME Solar jumps 6% on securing this deal from Tata Power; key details here

ACME Solar reported strong earnings for Q1FY26, with revenue from operations jumping 71 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹584 crore, compared to ₹340 crore in the same quarter last year.

The Yokohama Smart City Project uses Smart Grid technology and solar panels to help cut energy consumption in homes and businesses by between 15% - 22%
ACME Solar Holdings is a fully integrated, pure-play renewable energy company in India, with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, hybrid, and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 12:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ACME Solar share price: ACME Solar Holdings (ACME Solar) shares were in demand on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 5.78 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹303.60 per share. 
 
Around 12:00 noon, ACME Solar shares continued to trade higher, up 2.47 per cent at ₹294.10 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was flat with a negative bias at 80,131.07 levels.
 

What drove ACME Solar shares 6% higher today?

 
ACME Solar shares rose today after the company secured a Letter of Award (LoA) for a 50 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project at a tariff of ₹4.43/unit in a 250 MW tender floated by Tata Power Distribution (Tata Power-D).
 
Tata Power-D is a licensed electricity distribution company and is a part of Tata Power Company Limited. 
 
The tender, conducted under tariff-based competitive bidding with an e-reverse auction on August 13, 2025, requires the project to deliver a minimum annual capacity utilisation factor (CUF) of 40 per cent and ensure four hours of peak-hour supply with 90 per cent monthly availability.
 
To meet these obligations, ACME Solar will deploy a mix of renewable technologies, including solar power integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).  
The project will be executed under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) and must be commissioned within 24 months of PPA signing.   Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

ACME Solar Q1 results

 
ACME Solar reported strong earnings for Q1FY26, with revenue from operations jumping 71 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹584 crore, compared to ₹340 crore in the same quarter last year. 
 
Profit after tax (PAT) surged to ₹131 crore, a sharp rise from just ₹1 crore in Q1FY25. Ebitda came in at ₹531 crore, up 75.7 per cent from ₹302 crore a year earlier, while Ebitda margins expanded to 90.9 per cent in the June quarter.
 

ACME Solar IPO listing 

 
ACME Solar made a lacklustre debut on the stock exchanges, falling short of market expectations. On the BSE Sensex, the stock was listed at ₹259 per share, marking a 10.3 per cent drop from its IPO issue price of ₹289.
 
Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares opened even lower at ₹251, registering a decline of 13.14 per cent from the IPO allotment price. READ MORE
 
ACME Solar Holdings is a fully integrated, pure-play renewable energy company in India, with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, hybrid, and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.  ACME Solar’s market capitalisation stood at ₹17,798.66 crore, BSE data showed. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty waver; IT drag offsets metal gains; SMIDs gain; Tbo Tek up 12%

Amanta Healthcare IPO closes today; subscription surpasses 32x, GMP up 9%

Why is JM Financial bullish on UltraTech, JK Cement? All details here

Sammaan Capital up 20% in 4 days; outlook for stock with 42% retail stake?

Manappuram, Muthoot zoom up to 45% in 6 months; what's behind the surge?

Topics :Buzzing stocksACME Solar HoldingsACME SolarMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesMarket trendsstock market trading

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story