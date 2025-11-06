Adani Enterprises extends decline, down 5% in 2 days; here's why

Why Adani Enterprises underperforming the market?

In the past two trading days, share price of Adani Enterprises declined 5 per cent after the company posted a 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) dip in the consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at ₹3,902 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26). Total income was down 6 per cent YoY at ₹21,844 crore in September 2025 quarter from ₹23,196 crore in a year ago quarter.

Adani Enterprises in Q2 earnings presentation said that EBITDA impacted primarily on account of decrease in trade volume and price volatility in integrated resources management (IRM) and commercial mining