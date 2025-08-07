Home / Markets / News / Adani Group stocks trade weak; Adani Green, Power, Enterprises down upto 3%

Adani Group stocks trade weak; Adani Green, Power, Enterprises down upto 3%

In past one month, select Adani Group stocks have underperformed the market by falling up to 12 per cent, as against 4 per cent decline in BSE Sensex.

Adani Group
| Bloomberg
SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Adani Group stocks in focus: Shares of Adani Group companies were under pressure, falling by up to 3 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade due to overall weakness in the equity market. Indian equity indices were trading lower on Thursday after US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the US, citing New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian crude oil.
 
Adani Green EnergyAdani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, ACC and Adani Energy Solutions were down in the range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.61 per cent at 80,050 at 11:10 AM.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 
In the past one month, these stocks have underperformed the market by falling between 6 per cent and 12 per cent, as against 4 per cent decline in the benchmark index.
 
Among the individual stocks, Adani Enterprises has slipped 2.6 per cent to ₹2,240.20 in intra-day trade today. The stock price of Adani Group flagship company is quoting at its lowest level since May 9, 2025. In the past month, the stock has corrected 12 per cent.
 
For April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Adani Enterprises reported a 50 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its consolidated profit after tax at ₹734 crore, against ₹1,458 crore in Q1FY25. Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) down 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,786 crore. Total income decreased 14 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹22,437 crore.
 
However, the company’s Ebitda from incubating businesses has increased by 5 per cent to ₹2,800 crore on Y-o-Y basis and contributes 74 per cent to Q1FY26 results. Adani Enterprises said the company shall witness operationalization of the large infra assets during this fiscal year reflecting its project execution capabilities, which should result in Ebitda unlock and long-term value creation. This performance has been led by the company’s Airports business, which delivered an exceptional 61 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Ebitda.
 
Meanwhile, global economic growth is expected to moderate from 3.3 per cent in 2024 to 2.8 per cent in 2025, before recovering to 3 per cent in 2026. The combined effects of new trade restrictions, their spillover through global trade linkages, and rising uncertainty may dampen business sentiment and pace of economic recovery. Financial market volatility has raised concerns about extreme vulnerabilities, particularly in countries grappling with persistent inflation and signs of economic slowdown, Adani Enterprises said in its FY25 annual report.
 
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Energy Solutions were down 2 per cent to ₹778.25 on the BSE in intra-day trade. In the past two trading days, the stock declined 3 per cent as Abu Dhabi-based Envestcom Holding RSC Ltd offloaded 22 million shares of Adani Energy Solutions on Wednesday, via open market, according to bulk deal data from the exchanges. 
 
While 11 million shares were sold on the NSE, the remaining 10.98 million shares were offloaded on the BSE at an average price of ₹790 per share, data shows. The names of buyers are not ascertained immediately.
 
As of June 2025, Envestcom held 32.18 million shares or 2.68 per cent stake in Adani Energy Solutions, the shareholding pattern data shows.
 
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Power has moved higher by 2 per cent to Rs 565.80 from its intra-day low after the company said it will set up a 2,400 MW ultra-supercritical power plant at Village Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district of Bihar at an investment of up to $3 billion and supply the entire net capacity of 2,274 MW to Bihar Utilities.
 
Adani Power said the company has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Bihar State Power Generation Company (BSPGCL) to supply 2,274 MW power to North Bihar Power Distribution Company (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company (SBPDCL) from a 2,400 MW thermal power project to be developed at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur District of Bihar.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

