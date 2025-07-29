Aditya Infotech IPO opens: Analysts bullish for long-term; should you bid?

Aditya Infotech IPO: The The initial public offering (IPO) of video surveillance solutions provider Aditya Infotech opens for subscription today, July 29, 2025. At the upper end of the price band of ₹640 to ₹675, the company aims to raise ₹1,300 crore. The mainline offering comprises a fresh issue of 7.4 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 11.9 million equity shares.

On Monday, July 28, the company raised over ₹582 crore from the anchor investors. Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Ashoka Whiteoak India Opportunities Fund, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority were the institutions that participated in the anchor, according to an exchange filing. Aditya Infotech has allotted 8.6 million equity shares to 54 funds at ₹675 per share.

The mainline offering will close for bidding on Thursday, July 31. Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 22 shares. At the upper end price, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,850. MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Check: Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment Status According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment of debt and general corporate purposes. Aditya Infotech IPO grey market premium (GMP) The unlisted shares of Aditya Infotech were trading at ₹930 in the grey market, up ₹255 or 37.78 per cent from the upper end price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Aditya Infotech IPO: Should you apply? Anand Rathi Research - Subscribe for long-term According to analysts at Anand Rathi, Aditya Infotech is leveraging India's evolving cybersecurity regulations to reinforce its market leadership, while expanding its product portfolio and upgrading existing offerings with next-generation, advanced technologies. "At the upper price band, the company is valued at a FY25 P/E of 22.5x, with a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹79,118.9 million," the brokerage said in a note. ALSO READ: Laxmi India Finance IPO opens today: GMP up 6%; should you subscribe? Anand Rathi recommends investors to subscribe to the Aditya Infotech IPO from a long-term perspective, citing the company's dominant position in the segment with minimal competition and consistent growth in both revenue and profitability over the stated periods.

Bajaj Broking - Subscribe for long-term Echoing similar views, analysts at Bajaj Broking also assigned a 'Subscribe for long term' rating to the Aditya Infotech IPO. "The company has an average Return on Equity (ROE) of 34.53 per cent and Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 33.27 per cent. If we attribute FY25 annualised earnings, then the asking price is at a P/E of 20.44. Based on FY24 earnings, the P/E stands at 60.05," the brokerage said. On the financial performance front, for the last three fiscals, the company has posted a consolidated total income of ₹2,295.5 crore (FY23), ₹2,795.9 crore (FY24), and ₹3,122.9 crore (FY25). It reported net profit of ₹108.3 (FY23), ₹115.17 crore (FY24), and ₹351.36 crore (FY25).