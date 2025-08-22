PVR Inox breaks above 200-DMA after 8 months; stock can rally 15% if...

The short-term bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock quotes above ₹1,022 levels. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around the 20-DMA at ₹1,055 levels.However, the up move in PVR Inox stock is likely to face a stiff challenge, with a stiff overhead resistance visible at ₹1,165 - in the form of the weekly super trend line. The stock has been trading consistently below this medium-term hurdle since December 2024.Hence, it is imperative for the stock to conquer this hurdle for the further gains to emerge. As such, on the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹1,300 levels, hints the medium-term chart. Above ₹1,165 levels, PVR Inox may face interim resistance around ₹1,215 and ₹1,250 levels.