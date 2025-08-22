PVR Inox breaks above 200-DMA after 8 months; stock can rally 15% if...

PVR breaks above 200-Day Moving AverageGiven the current positive crossover on the charts; technically, stocks trading above the 200-DMA are considered to be trading with a positive bias. So, with PVR Inox stock now trading back above the 200-DMA, is it time to buy the stock? Here's what the technical chart suggests.
PVR InoxCurrent Price: ₹1,130 Likely Target: ₹1,300 Upside Potential: 15% Support: ₹1,099; ₹1,055; ₹1,022 Resistance: ₹1,165; ₹1,215; ₹1,255 The long-term chart shows that PVR Inox stock has bounced back after testing support around its 200-Month Moving Average (200-MMA) in the February - June period. The 200-MMA now stands at ₹927. Despite the intra-month dips on various occasions, the stock managed to respect the 200-MMA on a closing basis. Thus, the broader outlook for the stock is likely to remain optimistic as long as the stock sustains above this long-term monthly average. In the very near-term, the 200-DMA at ₹1,099 is likely to act as a support.
