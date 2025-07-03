Alembic Pharmaceuticals up 2% as arm acquires Utility Therapeutics; details

Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price: Pharmaceuticals company Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares were trading higher on Thursday, July 3, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 2.05 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,010 per share.

At 11:00 AM, Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price continued to trade higher, up about 1 per cent at ₹998.95. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.33 per cent higher at 83,688.57 levels.

Why did Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price rise today?

Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price rose after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Inc., has acquired Utility Therapeutics Ltd. for approximately $12 million.

In an exchange filing, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said, “We are pleased to inform you that Alembic Pharmaceuticals Inc., wholly-owned subsidiary of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, has acquired Utility Therapeutics Ltd.” Utility Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical development company specialising in treatments for urinary tract infections (UTIs). The company is currently working on two key products. The first, Pivya, is already approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of uncomplicated UTIs in the US market. The second, MEC, is under development and aims to address the treatment of complicated UTIs. As a product development-focused company, Utility Therapeutics has reported minimal turnover over the past three years.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals said that the acquisition will be finalised in approximately 30 days. The acquisition will allow the company to market the USFDA approved product and underdevelopment product owned by the Utility in the USA. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q4 results Alembic Pharmaceuticals reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit in the March quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25), at ₹157 crore, despite a 17 per cent rise in net sales to ₹1,770 crore. Ebitda grew 9 per cent to ₹286 crore, with the margin at 16 per cent, while profit before tax increased 5 per cent to ₹192 crore.

About Alembic Pharmaceuticals Alembic Pharmaceuticals is one of India’s leading pharmaceutical companies, with a legacy dating back to 1907. Headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, the company has established a strong global footprint through its fully integrated operations encompassing research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. A publicly listed entity, Alembic Pharmaceuticals is widely recognised for its extensive portfolio of generic drugs, supported by cutting-edge R&D facilities and approvals from major regulatory bodies, including the USFDA. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Gujarat and Sikkim, while R&D centres in Vadodara, Hyderabad, and New Jersey drive innovation and development.