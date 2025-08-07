All Time Plastics IPO opens today; GMP up 9%; should you subscribe?

All Time Plastics IPO: The The initial public offering (IPO) of plastic houseware products company, All Time Plastics , will open for public bidding today, August 7, 2025. At the upper end of the price band of ₹260 to ₹275, the company aims to raise ₹400.6 crore. The mainline offering comprises a fresh issue of 10.2 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.4 million shares. Kailesh Punamchand Shah, Bhupesh Punamchand Shah, and Nilesh Punamchand Shah are the promoter selling shareholders.

On Wednesday, August 6, the company raised ₹119.9 crore from 12 institutional investors through an anchor book.

On Wednesday, August 6, the company raised ₹119.9 crore from 12 institutional investors through an anchor book.

The investor Sunil Singhania's Abakkus-backed company has allotted 4.36 million equity shares to 12 funds at ₹275 per share. Ashoka India, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Abakkus Asset Manager, 360 ONE Equity Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss, Nuvama, Gagandeep Credit Capital, and ABSL Umbrella UCITS Fund were the institutions that participated in the anchor, according to an exchange filing. All Time Electronics IPO grey market premium (GMP) The unlisted shares of All Time Plastics were trading at ₹300 in the grey market, up ₹25 or 9 per cent from the upper end price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Should you subscribe to the All Time Plastics IPO? Anand Rathi Research - Subscribe for long term Analysts at Anand Rathi believe that All Time Plastics operates strategically located, fully integrated manufacturing facilities that enable cost-effective, large-scale production of high-quality plastic consumer products. The company has built long-standing relationships with global retailers such as IKEA, Asda, Michaels, and Tesco, as well as leading Indian retail chains. In addition, the company follows a strict landfill-free policy, ensuring all operational waste is recycled, reused, or repurposed, reflecting its dedication to environmental responsibility. "At the upper price band, the company is valued at P/E of 36.1x to its FY25 earnings, with EV/Ebitda of 19.8x and market cap of ₹1,801.3 crore post issue of equity shares," the brokerage said in a note.

Anand Rathi has assigned a 'Subscribe-Long Term' rating to the IPO, adding that the issue is fully priced. Here are the key details of the All Time Plastics IPO: All Time Plastics IPO is available at a price band of ₹260 to ₹275 per share, with a lot size of 54 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of one lot or 54 shares of All Time Plastics and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount required by a retail investor to bid for the IPO is ₹14,850 at the upper end price. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 702 shares, amounting to ₹1,93,050.