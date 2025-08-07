Stocks to Watch today, Aug 7: Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Trent, BHEL, Ircon
Stocks to Watch today, August 7, 2025: Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Trent, BHEL, and Raymond are some of the key stocks to watch today
Asian markets were trading mixed after President Trump vowed to impose a 100 per cent tariff on imports of semiconductors and chips. Last checked, South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.3 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.67 per cent. China's CSI 300 index was also trading 0.13 per cent higher. However, Australia's ASX 200 index was down 0.15 per cent.
On Wednesday, Wall Street settled higher as investors watched the last batch of June quarter corporate earnings
. The S&P 500 index rose 0.73 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.18 per cent higher.
Here are the key stocks to watch today:
Bharat Forge: The company has signed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with its subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), for the transfer of its defence business for ₹453.3 crore. The Company and KSSL have also entered into a
Intellectual Property Rights Licensing Agreement.
CreditAccess Grameen: The microfinance institution has appointed Ganesh Narayanan as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) for a period of five years. Additionally, Udaya Kumar Hebbar has been appointed as a non-executive (nominee) director, effective August 5.
IRCON: The engineering and construction company posted operating revenue of ₹1,786.3 crore, down 21.9 per cent from ₹2,287.1 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's PAT fell 26.8 per cent to ₹164.1 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹224 crore in the year-ago period.
Raymond: The textile major reported revenue from operations of ₹524 crore, up 17 per cent from ₹450 crore in the year-ago period. However, net profit fell 8.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹21 crore from ₹23 crore.
Q1 results today: Titan Company, LIC, HPCL, Godrej Consumer Products, Kalyan Jewellers India, Bajaj Electricals, Biocon, Cummins India, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium Company, Kalpataru Projects International, Aegis Logistics, Apollo Tyres, Birlasoft, Data Patterns (India), Edelweiss Financial Services, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Indigo Paints, General Insurance Corporation of India, CE Info Systems, Global Health, Medi Assit Healthcare Services, Page Industries, Ramco Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars, and Sai Life Sciences, among others will release their Q1 earnings today.
