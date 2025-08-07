Stocks to Watch today, Aug 7: Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Trent, BHEL, Ircon

Stocks to watch today, Thursday, August 7, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to witness a muted start on Thursday as investors will react to Indian equity markets are likely to witness a muted start on Thursday as investors will react to additional 25 per cent tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on imports from India. At 7:10 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 24,590 points, down 40 points or 0.16 per cent.

Asian markets were trading mixed after President Trump vowed to impose a 100 per cent tariff on imports of semiconductors and chips. Last checked, South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.3 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.67 per cent. China's CSI 300 index was also trading 0.13 per cent higher. However, Australia's ASX 200 index was down 0.15 per cent.

Bharat Heavy Electrical (BHEL): The public sector enterprise posted consolidated revenue from operations of ₹5,484.91 crore compared to ₹5,484.92 crore in the year-ago period. The company's net The public sector enterprise posted consolidated revenue from operations of ₹5,484.91 crore compared to ₹5,484.92 crore in the year-ago period. The company's net loss widened to ₹455.5 crore from ₹211.4 crore in Q1FY26 Bharat Forge: The company has signed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with its subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), for the transfer of its defence business for ₹453.3 crore. The Company and KSSL have also entered into a Intellectual Property Rights Licensing Agreement. CreditAccess Grameen: The microfinance institution has appointed Ganesh Narayanan as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) for a period of five years. Additionally, Udaya Kumar Hebbar has been appointed as a non-executive (nominee) director, effective August 5.