Allcargo Logistics share price slips 4% in upbeat market; here's why

Allcargo Logistics share price slipped 3.5 per cent in trade on Monday, May 26, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹30.65 per share on BSE. The stock was under pressure after the company posted its Q4 results.

At 10:56 AM, Allcargo Logistics shares were down 3.52 per cent at ₹30.66 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.49 per cent at 82,120.94. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,013.21 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹74.36 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹26.01 per share.

Allcargo Logistics Q4 results 2025:

The company's consolidated net loss widened year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹12.59 crore in Q4FY25, from a loss of ₹5.64 crore a year ago.

The company’s revenue rose 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,952 crore, from ₹3,348 crore a year ago.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹115 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹98 crore in Q4FY24.

Besides, the less than container load (LCL) volume for the financial year ended March’25 stood at 8.90 million Cubic Meters (CBM), depicting a growth of 1 per cent over same period last year.

Full container load (FCL) volume for the year stood at 6,48,000 TEUs, up 7 per cent over same period last year. For Q4FY25 LCL volume reported a degrowth of 3 per cent over Q4FY24 and FCL volume reported a growth of 2 per cent over Q4FY24.

Air volume for the financial year ended March'25 stood at 33.63 million kilos, this represents a growth of 30 per cent as compared to the same period last year. For Q4FY25 air volumes reported a growth of 51 per cent as compared to Q4FY24.

About Allcargo Logistics

Allcargo Logistics Limited, part of the Allcargo Group is the global market leader in LCL consolidation business operating under ECU Worldwide network. Allcargo is among the leaders in the Express logistics business, which it operates through its subsidiary Allcargo Gati Limited., besides having a strong presence in Contract Logistics under the Allcargo Supply Chain. Allcargo is recognised for the digitising logistics industry, setting the highest quality standards, operational excellence, and customer centricity across all businesses. The company is recognised as a great place to work.