Amara Raja Energy Q1 results: PAT down 33% at ₹164.8 cr on high expenses

Amara Raja Energy Q1 results: PAT down 33% at ₹164.8 cr on high expenses

The company had posted a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹249.12 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹3,401.08 crore as against ₹3,263.05 crore in the year-ago period. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd on Thursday reported a 33 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at ₹164.8 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹249.12 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹3,401.08 crore as against ₹3,263.05 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹3,190.66 crore as compared to ₹2,957.93 crore in the same period a year ago. Cost of materials consumed was higher at ₹1,800.68 crore as compared to ₹1,692.77 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

 

The lead acid batteries and allied products segment clocked revenue of ₹3,279.79 crore as compared to ₹3,137.3 crore in the same period last fiscal.

New energy business registered revenue of ₹121.29 crore in the first quarter, down from ₹125.75 crore in the same period last fiscal, it added.

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

