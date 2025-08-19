Top stocks to buy today, Aug 19: Analyst bets on Aadhar Housing, Amber Ent

Stocks to Buy today, August 19, 2025
Aadhar Housing Finance (AADHARHF)
Last Price: ₹504
Target Price: ₹600
Support: ₹490/₹480
Resistance: ₹525/₹540
Aadhar Housing Finance, backed by Blackstone, is among India’s largest affordable housing finance companies with a strong presence in tier-2 and tier-3 towns. With 68 per cent of its book in home loans and 56 per cent exposure to salaried customers, Aadhar is well-positioned to maintain stable asset quality even as other lending segments face volatility. Disbursement growth is expected at 18–21 per cent over FY2026–27E, supported by branch expansion and deeper penetration into underserved markets. Spreads are likely to remain stable, while credit costs should stay moderate at 0.3 per cent. We expect RoEs to gradually improve to 17 per cent by FY2028E. Retain Buy with an RGM-based fair value of ₹600 (2.8x book, 18x earnings).
Also Read
Amber Enterprise
Last Price: ₹7,450
Target Price: ₹8,900
Support: ₹7,150/₹6,900
Resistance: ₹7,750/₹8,150
We expect revenues to see a CAGR of 22 per cent over FY25-28E, driven by growth in components; electronics and Sidwal segments. Amber has guided for 10-12 per cent outperformance to RAC industry growth in FY26. Amber also continues to expand its non-RAC business by scaling up commercial AC and entering new verticals. Amber has announced significant capex in the PCB business and has acquired two companies with an aim to expand the electronics segment. Our fair value of ₹8,900 is based on DCF (discounted cash flow) methodology. We have an Add rating on the stock.
(Shrikant Chouhan is the head of equity research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)