Stocks to Watch, Aug 19: RIL, Tata Steel, Swiggy, Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc

Stocks to Watch, August 19, 2025: Indian equities are poised for a positive start, amid mixed global cues. Last seen, GIFT Nifty futures were up 21 points at 24,988.

Globally, investors await the Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole as it would indicate what will happen at the central bank’s remaining policy meetings this year.

Asian markets traded mixed, with mainland China's CSI 300 up 0.27 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.10 per cent. However, South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.24 per cent, Japan's Nikkei down 0.18 per cent, and Australia's ASX 200 down 0.63 per cent

Overnight, US markets also settled on a flat line with Dow Jones and S&P 500 down 0.08 per cent and 0.01 per cent, respectively. Conversely, the Nasdaq was up 0.03 per cent. Here is a list of stocks to watch on Tuesday, August 19, 2025: Earnings today: Aditya Infotech, GNG Electronics, and Vuenow Infratech will release their quarterly earnings Reliance Industries: The FMCG arm of Reliance Industries (RIL), Reliance Consumer Products, has forayed into the fast-growing healthy functional beverage space with the acquisition of a majority stake in a joint venture (JV) with Naturedge Beverages as it looks to enhance its presence as a total beverage company.

Vedanta: The board will consider the second interim dividend on equity shares in a meeting on Thursday, August 21, 2025. The record date for determining the entitlement of equity shareholders, if the dividend is declared, is fixed as August 27. Tata Steel: The company’s subsidiary, Tata Steel Advanced Materials, has approved the divestment of its entire equity stake (90 per cent) and preference stake (100 per cent) held in Ceramat (CPL) to Lionstead Applied Materials, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lionstead Ventures LLP. With this divestment, Tata Steel Advanced Materials ceases to hold any securities in CPL, and consequently, CPL ceases to be a subsidiary of the company.

Rites Ltd: Public sector infrastructure consultancy Rites Ltd is looking to achieve a ₹10,000-crore order book by the end of this financial year (FY26). It is broadening its scope of work and eyeing more big-ticket orders. Escorts Kubota: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has allotted around 200 acres of land to Escorts Kubota Limited for setting up a ₹4,500 crore tractor manufacturing unit. JSW Steel: A pact is signed between JSW Steel and South Korea’s Posco to explore setting up a 6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant in India, with Odisha among the top locations being considered for the project.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea (Vi) is looking at non-banking sources for Vodafone Idea (Vi) is looking at non-banking sources for funding its capital expenditure (capex) cycle as a short-term solution, because banks may take time to proceed with debt-raise as they await clarity on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue, said outgoing chief executive officer (CEO) Akshaya Moondra at the earnings call on Monday. MTNL: Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) on Monday reported an Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) on Monday reported an increase in its loan defaults , with outstanding dues to public sector banks climbing to ₹8,659 crore as of July 31, 2025, the company said in a stock filing. Swiggy: The food delivery aggregator announced a partnership with electric vehicle (EV) company Bounce. The collaboration aims to utilise Bounce’s electric scooters for the food delivery major’s operations across multiple cities.

LIC: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has launched a nationwide campaign to revive lapsed individual insurance policies, effective from 18 August to 17 October. LIC is offering a concession on late fees of up to 30 per cent, or a maximum of ₹5,000, for all non-linked insurance plans. Hindustan Zinc: The company's board has given a nod to invest ₹3,823 crore for a zinc tailings reprocessing plant in Rampura Agucha, Bhilwara district, Rajasthan. Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Tretinoin Cream USP (0.025 per cent).