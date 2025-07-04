Home / Markets / News / Arisinfra Solutions share price zooms 10%; what's triggering the uptrend?

Arisinfra Solutions share price zooms 10%; what's triggering the uptrend?

Arisinfra Solutions share price surged on Friday after its subsidiary, ArisUnitern RE Solutions (AUPL), bagged a marquee development management project in Bengaluru's fast-growing Nandi Hills region.

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
Arisinfra Solutions is India’s first listed platform offering an organised construction material supply and services network. It connects fragmented suppliers and manufacturers to efficiently cater to large developers and contractors.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Arisinfra Solutions share price: Arisinfra Solutions share price was buzzing in trade on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, July 4, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 10.24 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹176.50 per share. 
 
Around 12:30 PM, Arisinfra Solutions share price continued to trade near day’s high, up 10.02 per cent at ₹176.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.18 per cent lower at 83,088.08 levels.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE 

Why did Arisinfra share price zoom in trade today?

 
Arisinfra Solutions share price surged on Friday after its subsidiary, ArisUnitern RE Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (AUPL), bagged a marquee development management project in Bengaluru’s fast-growing Nandi Hills region. The deal is expected to add around ₹100 crore to Arisinfra’s combined materials and services order book, aligning with its asset-light, high-margin business model.
 
The residential project, awarded by Village Wave Pvt. Ltd., spans approximately 21.93 acres and carries a Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹288 crore. 
 
Under the agreement, AUPL will hold exclusive rights to supply all construction materials and offer comprehensive development management services, including project monitoring, sales, and collections.
 
The deal further strengthens Arisinfra’s strategy of forging integrated partnerships with developers and contractors, unlocking exclusive material supply agreements and services-led revenue streams while expanding its distribution footprint.  ALSO READ | Emcure Pharma shares dip after 2.4% stake change hands in block trades
 

Arisinfra Solutions IPO listing 

 
Shares of Arisinfra Solutions, a technology-driven construction materials and services provider, made a tepid debut on the stock exchanges on June 25, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO).
 
On the BSE, the stock listed at ₹209.10, marking a discount of ₹12.90 or 5.81% compared to the IPO price of ₹222.
 
On the NSE, shares opened even lower at ₹205, a discount of ₹17 or 7.66% from the issue price. READ MORE
 

About Arisinfra Solutions

 
Arisinfra Solutions is India’s first listed platform offering an organised construction material supply and services network. It connects fragmented suppliers and manufacturers to efficiently cater to large developers and contractors. 
 
The company caters to a broad client base across infrastructure and real estate sectors, leveraging operational efficiencies, supply exclusivity, and high-margin services.   ALSO READ | PC Jeweller share price zooms 17% in trade; why is stock in demand? 
With a footprint in key growth corridors, Arisinfra aims to redefine construction supply dynamics through innovation, sustainability, and scalable profitability.
 
The market capitalisation of Arisinfra Solutions is 1,429.29 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE IPO category.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty fall on profit booking; defence, capital market stocks shine

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty at 25,350; Trent crashes 11%, BSE 6%

Silver price outlook: White metal may rise to $40 level; check key levels

Happy Square IPO sees muted response; subscription lags at 42%, GMP 5%

Nuvama downgrades Trent to 'Hold' on slower growth outlook; stock bleeds 9%

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexShare priceshare marketMARKETS TODAYIndian equitiesNifty50Markets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story