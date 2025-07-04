Arisinfra Solutions share price zooms 10%; what's triggering the uptrend?

Arisinfra Solutions share price surged on Friday after its subsidiary, ArisUnitern RE Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (AUPL), bagged a marquee development management project in Bengaluru’s fast-growing Nandi Hills region. The deal is expected to add around ₹100 crore to Arisinfra’s combined materials and services order book, aligning with its asset-light, high-margin business model.

The residential project, awarded by Village Wave Pvt. Ltd., spans approximately 21.93 acres and carries a Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹288 crore.

Under the agreement, AUPL will hold exclusive rights to supply all construction materials and offer comprehensive development management services, including project monitoring, sales, and collections.

ALSO READ | Emcure Pharma shares dip after 2.4% stake change hands in block trades The deal further strengthens Arisinfra’s strategy of forging integrated partnerships with developers and contractors, unlocking exclusive material supply agreements and services-led revenue streams while expanding its distribution footprint.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO listing

Shares of Arisinfra Solutions, a technology-driven construction materials and services provider, made a tepid debut on the stock exchanges on June 25, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO).