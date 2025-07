Arisinfra Solutions share price zooms 10%; what's triggering the uptrend?

Around 12:30 PM, Arisinfra Solutions share price continued to trade near day’s high, up 10.02 per cent at ₹176.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.18 per cent lower at 83,088.08 levels.

Arisinfra Solutions share price surged on Friday after its subsidiary, ArisUnitern RE Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (AUPL), bagged a marquee development management project in Bengaluru’s fast-growing Nandi Hills region. The deal is expected to add around ₹100 crore to Arisinfra’s combined materials and services order book, aligning with its asset-light, high-margin business model.

The residential project, awarded by Village Wave Pvt. Ltd., spans approximately 21.93 acres and carries a Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹288 crore.

Under the agreement, AUPL will hold exclusive rights to supply all construction materials and offer comprehensive development management services, including project monitoring, sales, and collections.

The deal further strengthens Arisinfra's strategy of forging integrated partnerships with developers and contractors, unlocking exclusive material supply agreements and services-led revenue streams while expanding its distribution footprint.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO listing

Shares of Arisinfra Solutions, a technology-driven construction materials and services provider, made a tepid debut on the stock exchanges on June 25, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO).