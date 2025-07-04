PC Jeweller share price zooms 17% in trade; why is stock in demand?

PC Jeweller share price zoomed 16.7 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹16.38 per share. At 12:03 PM, PC Jeweller shares were trading 14.4 per cent higher at ₹16.05 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.23 per cent at 83,046.19.
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹ 10,510.52 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹19.6 per share and 52-week low was at ₹5.1 per share. TRACK STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
PC Jeweller Q1FY26 update
The northward movement in the stock came a day after the company released its Q1 FY26 business update.
Despite the volatility in gold prices, PC Jeweller reported around 80 per cent per cent revenue growth during the April-June quarter. High demand for its products on account of wedding/festive purchases by its customers during the quarter boosted revenue, according to its filing.
Further, the company reduced its outstanding debts to its bankers by more than 50 per cent during FY 2024-25 and is targeting to become debt free by the end of FY 2026. For achieving its target, the company has further reduced its outstanding debts to its bankers by another approximately 7.5 per cent during the quarter.
The company continues to revamp and strengthen all aspects of its operations. It is also optimistic about delivering exceptional performance in the upcoming quarters as well.
PC Jeweller Q4FY25 results
PC Jewellers posted a consolidated net profit of ₹94.78 for the fourth quarter of 2024-25 on higher sales. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 121.64 crore a year ago.
Its total income rose to ₹699.02 crore during the January-March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal from ₹48.49 crore in the year-ago period. For the full 2024-25 fiscal, the company clocked a consolidated net profit of ₹577.70 crore against a net loss of ₹629.36 crore in the previous year.
About PC Jeweller
PC Jeweller is an Indian company engaged in the manufacturing, retail, and export of jewelry. They are known for their wide range of products, including gold, diamond, and silver jewelry, and have a strong presence with multiple showrooms across India.