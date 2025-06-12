Home / Markets / News / Asian Paints shares rise 3% after large deal in pre-open; all details here

Asian Paints shares rise 3% after large deal in pre-open; all details here

Asian Paints share price gained momentum in trade after 35 million shares changed hand in a single block deal in pre-opening session

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 10:24 AM IST
Asian Paints share price gained 2.5 per cent in trade on Thursday, June 12, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹2,263.95 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after a large deal took place in the pre-opening session.
 
At 9:57 AM, Asian Paints shares were trading 2.06 per cent lower at ₹2,254 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.12 per cent at 82,412.64. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹2,16,203.18 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹3,394 per share and 52-week low was at ₹2,125 per share. 

Asian Paints block deal details

According to data available on Bloomberg, 35 million shares changed hands in a single block deal on NSE in the market pre-opening session. This accounted for 3.65 per cent of equity. Block changed hands at ₹2,201 per share against last close of ₹2,208.8 per  share. Buyers and sellers of the deals were not disclosed.
 
As of quarter ending March 2025, India's mutual funds have a 5.67 per cent stake in Asian Paints at the end of the March quarter, with ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund holding at 1.24 per cent and SBI Mutual Fund at 1.51 per cent. 
 
Besides, Life Insurance Corporation of India holds 8.29 per cent stake in the company. 
 
Recently, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has received comments from both Birla Opus and Asian Paints on its queries, and is likely to take a decision in the next few days on whether to start an investigation against Asian Paints for abuse of its dominant position alleged by the Aditya Birla group firm, which is a competitor, according to reports. 
 
The complaint was filed by Aditya Birla group in November last year, alleging that Asian Paints, which is the market leader with 53 per cent market share, had indulged in anti-competitive conduct and exclusionary practices.
 
The allegations included restricting dealers from doing business with Grasim’s Birla Opus. Grasim is a flagship company of the Aditya Birla group. It was also alleged that Asian Paints had put pressure on raw material suppliers to deny (supplies) or price-discriminate against Birla Opus.
 

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

