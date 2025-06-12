Asian Paints shares rise 3% after large deal in pre-open; all details here

Asian Paints share price gained 2.5 per cent in trade on Thursday, June 12, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹2,263.95 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after a large deal took place in the pre-opening session.

At 9:57 AM, Asian Paints shares were trading 2.06 per cent lower at ₹2,254 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.12 per cent at 82,412.64. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹2,16,203.18 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹3,394 per share and 52-week low was at ₹2,125 per share.

Asian Paints block deal details

According to data available on Bloomberg, 35 million shares changed hands in a single block deal on NSE in the market pre-opening session. This accounted for 3.65 per cent of equity. Block changed hands at ₹2,201 per share against last close of ₹2,208.8 per share. Buyers and sellers of the deals were not disclosed.

As of quarter ending March 2025, India's mutual funds have a 5.67 per cent stake in Asian Paints at the end of the March quarter, with ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund holding at 1.24 per cent and SBI Mutual Fund at 1.51 per cent. Besides, Life Insurance Corporation of India holds 8.29 per cent stake in the company. ALSO READ: This tech indicator turns positive for these 3 IT stocks; details here Recently, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has received comments from both Birla Opus and Asian Paints on its queries, and is likely to take a decision in the next few days on whether to start an investigation against Asian Paints for abuse of its dominant position alleged by the Aditya Birla group firm, which is a competitor, according to reports.