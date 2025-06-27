Jio Financial stock hits 6-mth high, soars 5% on heavy volumes; here's why

Jio Financial Services share price

The stock price of JFSL was trading at its highest level since December 18, 2024. In the past six trading days, the stock has rallied 15 per cent. It has bounced back 65 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹198.60, which touched on March 3, 2025. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹363 on September 27, 2024.

At 11:18 AM; JFSL was quoting 3.6 per cent higher at ₹323.55, as compared to 0.2 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex . The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly 1.5 times, with a combined 31.19 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. Why are Jio Financial Services shares in focus? JFSL today announced that the Sebi has granted a certificate of registration dated June 25, 2025 to Jio BlackRock Broking Private Limited (JioBlackRock Broking), to act as a stock broker / clearing member. JioBlackRock Broking said it aims to bring affordable, transparent, and technology-driven execution capabilities for Indian investors. The broking entity's parent company, JioBlackRock Investment Advisers is a 50:50 joint venture between JFSL and BlackRock Inc.

Along with the recent regulatory approvals received by Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited and JioBlackRock Investment Advisers to commence operations, receipt of the broking license enables the JioBlackRock joint venture to offer holistic investment solutions to the people of India, the company said. Earlier, on June 11, the company said the Sebi, vide letter dated June 10, 2025, granted certificate of registration to Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited (JBIAPL) to act as an investment adviser. Further, the Sebi, vide letter dated May 26, 2025, has granted certificate of registration to ‘Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund’; and approval to Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited to act as the Asset Management Company for ‘Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund’.

"These are exciting times for us. Even as JioBlackRock's Asset Management arm introduces innovative mutual funds to the market, and JioBlackRock Investment Advisers prepares to launch operations, the approval for the broking entity adds another dimension to our strategy of democratising investments in India, through easily accessible and digital-first solutions," Hitesh Sethia, Managing Director and CEO, JFSL said. FY25 performance of JFSL and outlook JFSL reported a healthy pre-provisioning operating profit of ₹1,594 crore for FY2025, including investment income and dividend income. To support growing scale across businesses, JFSL also made equity investments of ₹1,346 crore in group entities including Jio Finance, Jio Payments Bank, and the joint ventures with BlackRock for asset management and wealth management, to enable these entities expand their market presence