Astral share price tumbles over 12% post Q2 earnings

Astral's share price crashed 12.4 per cent to an intraday low, also its 52-week low, at ₹1,215.50 on the NSE in Friday's trading session, a day after announcing its Q2 results. At 10:20 AM, the stock quoted 10.6 per cent lower at ₹1,237 amid heavy trading volume of around 27 lakh shares combined on the BSE and the NSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty were up 0.7 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. Astral hit a 52-week high of ₹1,768.70 on March 11, 2026. At current levels, the stock has shed over 31 per cent from its peak.
Astral Q2 results
Astral on Thursday after market hours reported 5.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) dip in Q2 consolidated net profit at ₹127.30 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 when compared with ₹134.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. Revenue from operations increased by 26 per cent YoY to ₹1,988.30 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹1,577.40 crore in Q2FY26. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 1.5 per cent YoY at ₹272.30 crore. According to an exchange filing by Astral, the company's Plumbing business reported a 6.9 per cent growth in EBITDA at ₹227.60 crore, while the Paints and Adhesives business posted a 19.2 per cent decline in EBITDA to ₹44.70 crore. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates
Equirus Securities maintains 'LONG' rating on Astral
Analysts at Equirus Securities maintained a 'LONG' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,833 per share post Q2 earnings. Equirus cut FY27E/FY28E EBITDA estimates by 5 per cent/ 3 per cent, factoring in near-term margin pressure, while retaining recovery expectations led by pricing, UK Adhesives, CPVC backward integration and new/high-value products. Going ahead, timely ramp-up of new capacities remains key for monitorables, said analysts in a note. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.