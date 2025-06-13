Aten Papers & Foam IPO Day 1: Check subscription, GMP, listing date, more

Aten Papers & Foam IPO Day 1 updates: is off to a muted start with its initial public offering (IPO) on Day 1 of the subscription. Aten Papers & Foam IPO (SME) is off to a muted start with its initial public offering (IPO) on Day 1 of the subscription.

The IPO, which opened today, June 13, has been subscribed 0.29 times so far. The public issue subscribed 0.10 times in the retail category, 1.02 times in QIB, and 0.41 times in the NII category, by 12:10 PM. The IPO will close on June 17, 2025.

Aten Papers & Foam IPO is a book building of ₹31.68 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 3.3 million shares.

Aten Papers & Foam IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) The Grey Market Premium for Aten Papers & Foam SME IPO stood at Nil, indicating a flat listing at the upper price band of the IPO. Aten Papers & Foam IPO price band Aten Papers & Foam IPO price band is set at ₹91 to ₹96 per share. Objective of Aten Papers & Foam IPO Aten Papers & Foam Limited plans to utilise the net proceeds from its Initial Public Offering (IPO) to support key areas of its business expansion and operations. A portion of the funds, amounting to approximately ₹4.27 crore, will be allocated towards capital expenditure.

The minimum lot size for an application is 1200. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹1,09,200. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (2,400 shares) amounting to ₹2,30,400. Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment, listing details The allotment for the Aten Papers & Foam IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Aten Papers & Foam IPO will be listed on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, June 20, 2025.

Aten Papers & Foam IPO lead manager, registrar details Swastika Investmart Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Aten Papers & Foam IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Aten Papers & Foam IPO is Sunflower Broking Private Limited. Aten Papers & Foam IPO financial performance Between the financial years ending March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2025, Aten Papers & Foam Limited reported a strong financial performance, with revenue rising 43 per cent to ₹138.70 crore from ₹96.80 crore. The company's profit after tax (PAT) surged 152 per cent to ₹7.01 crore in FY25 compared to ₹2.78 crore in FY24.