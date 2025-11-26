Auto shares in fast lane; TVS, Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland gain up to 2%

Auto companies share price today

Shares of automobiles companies were in focus, trading higher by up to 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on the back of strong demand outlook.

TVS Motor Company, Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Bharat Forge, Bajaj Auto, Bosch and Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) were up in the range of 1 per cent to 2 per cent.

At 01:18 PM; Nifty Auto index was up 1.2 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. The auto index hit an intra-day high of 27,708.50, and was trading close to its all-time high of 27,725.25 touched on September 23, 2025.

Thus far in the month of November, the Nifty Auto index has outperformed the market by gaining 3.3 per cent, as against 1.5 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. Further, in the past four months, auto index has surged 17 per cent, as compared to 6 per cent up move in the benchmark index. Why are automobile stocks outperforming the market? Auto stocks have been outperforming the market on expectations of a healthy volume growth in FY26 led up upbeat demand sentiment in the rural economy amid healthy farm produce and a good monsoon season.

After a sharp rally in the Nifty Auto Index, post the GST rate cut, in August-September 2025 (9 per cent), the index took a breather in recent months to underperform. The last one month, however, witnessed sharp returns for select stocks like Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, SAMIL and Apollo Tyres. Analysts at InCred Equities feel, the macroeconomic stimulus measures like income-tax rate reduction, interest rate cut, and Pay Commission salary revision will drive a two-to-three year demand cycle recovery. Meanwhile, in the July to September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), festive cheers along with GST reforms resulted in a positive momentum for the auto industry. OEM auto industry saw a healthy performance, with domestic volumes growing 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) on the back of GST 2.0, while exports surged 26 per cent on robust global demand across passenger vehicle (PV), commercial vehicle (CV) & 2W segments.