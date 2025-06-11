Home / Markets / News / Avantel shares rise 3% in trade; here's why investors are buying stock

Avantel shares rise 3% in trade; here's why investors are buying stock

Avantel share price rises 3 per cent ahead of the ex-dividend date and after the company arm Imeds Global set up a facility in Andhra Pradesh

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:28 AM IST
Avantel, an aerospace & defence company's share price gained 2.5 per cent in trade on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹167.95 per share on BSE. At 9:56 AM, Avantel shares were trading 2.2 per cent higher at ₹167.4 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.11 per cent at 82,485.64. 
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹4,427.51 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹212.61 per share and 52-week low was at ₹90.3 per share. 
 
In the past one year, Avantel shares have gained 40 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 8 per cent.

Why was Avantel's stock buzzing in trade? 

The stock was in demand ahead of its ex-dividend date and after the company arm Imeds Global set up a facility in Andhra Pradesh. 
 
Avantel will trade ex-dividend on Thursday, June 12, 2025, which means if shares of the company are bought today, shareholders will be eligible for final dividend. The company has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.2 to its shareholders on its record date. It should be noted that the record date and ex-date for the dividend are the same. 
 
Further, Imeds Global, a subsidiary of Avantel, has set up a facility for design, development, and manufacturing of medical products at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), Visakhapatnam.
 
The facility is spread over 2 acres of land, with a built-up area of approximately 25,000 sq. ft., and is equipped with clean rooms, assembly, and testing infrastructure for manufacturing medical products. The facility is scheduled to become operational from June 15, 2025.
 
According to the filing, this initiative represents a significant milestone in Avantel's growth journey and commitment to social impact through technological innovation.

About Avantel

Avantel is a technology-focused public company specialising in the design and manufacture of defense- and telecom-grade communication systems. It provides customised, network-centric wireless and satellite communication solutions—including MIL-standard products, digital microwave systems, signal-processing units, and embedded firmware/software. The company supports domains such as defense platforms, aerospace, railway communication, and satellite-based services, leveraging its in-house research and development (R&D) infrastructure recognised by the Government of India.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

