Avantel shares rise 3% in trade; here's why investors are buying stock

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹4,427.51 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹212.61 per share and 52-week low was at ₹90.3 per share.

In the past one year, Avantel shares have gained 40 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 8 per cent.

Why was Avantel's stock buzzing in trade?

The stock was in demand ahead of its ex-dividend date and after the company arm Imeds Global set up a facility in Andhra Pradesh.

Avantel will trade ex-dividend on Thursday, June 12, 2025, which means if shares of the company are bought today, shareholders will be eligible for final dividend. The company has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.2 to its shareholders on its record date. It should be noted that the record date and ex-date for the dividend are the same.

Further, Imeds Global, a subsidiary of Avantel, has set up a facility for design, development, and manufacturing of medical products at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), Visakhapatnam.