Why did most brokerages raise their target on Avenue Supermarts stock?

Avenue Supermarts con-call highlights:
- Management called out a clear preference for growth over margins.
- The company aims to open 10–15 per cent of base stores every year, and remains bullish in the offline space with immense potential to grow. The focus is on gaining market share. Management does not mind competition as long as it is able to improve its wallet share.
- Consumption trends remain stable with 5–7 per cent inflation range, but double-digit inflation leads to a sharp decline in volumes.
- The Total Addressable Market (TAM) is estimated at 2,200 stores across India, indicating an additional store addition opportunity of 1,800 stores. This is very similar to the TAM mentioned at the 2021 analyst meet.
- Home delivery remains the dominant contributor to the business, with a 21–22 per cent growth rate driven purely by the DMart Ready business segment.
- The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector continues to face intense competition, particularly on pricing. In the non-FMCG segment, the product mix is shifting towards lower-priced offerings, impacting the overall margin profile.
Brokerages' view on Avenue Supermarts (DMart)
