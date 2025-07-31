Why did most brokerages raise their target on Avenue Supermarts stock?

The management, in the call, indicated acceleration in store additions as their utmost priority and believes the margin contraction due to improving service levels over the past several quarters is largely behind.

Motilal Oswal has maintained 'Buy' on the stock and has raised the target price to ₹4,950 from ₹4,500 as it models 60 store additions in FY26, against 9/50 store additions in Q1FY26/ FY25.

The brokerage firm has also raised its FY26-28 Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) and profit after tax (PAT) estimates by 2-4 per cent as the increase in CoR (primarily related to staff costs to improve service levels) normalises.

"We build in a consolidated revenue/Ebitda/PAT compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 per cent/20 per cent/18 per cent over FY25-28E, driven by 14-15 per cent CAGR in retail store/area and a high single digit like-for-like (LFL) growth," the brokerage noted.

Nuvama Institutional Equities has also maintained 'Hold' on DMart shares but has raised the target to ₹4,544, from ₹4,086. The brokerage is switching to a SoTP (Sum-of-the-Parts) valuation to assign separate values to the core business and DMart Ready, its key growth driver.